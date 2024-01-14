Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Euroseas Stock Performance

ESEA stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.