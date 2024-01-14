Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Euroseas Stock Performance
ESEA stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Euroseas Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Euroseas
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
