Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $27.00 at Mizuho

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.81.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,013 shares of company stock worth $1,884,789. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

