Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 16.5 %

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. Research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.