Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 16.5 %
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. Research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ekso Bionics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.