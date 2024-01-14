eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $38.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.05.

eBay Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

