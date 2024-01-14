Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and set a $10.75 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.48.

NYSE:RKT opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.44. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 75.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

