Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.16. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.44.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

