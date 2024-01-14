Craig Scott Billings Sells 1,336 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $125,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Scott Billings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $94.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.52 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.75.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

