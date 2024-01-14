Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.15 million. Research analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Costamare by 1,282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 198,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

