Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$3,800.00 at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3,550.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Performance

TSE CSU opened at C$3,570.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3,228.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,927.16. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,232.76 and a 12-month high of C$3,573.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 103.5808581 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.