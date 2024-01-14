Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.24.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $258.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.