Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

CBU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBU

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CBU opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,801,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,154,000 after buying an additional 470,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 328.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after buying an additional 2,056,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Community Bank System by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,732,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.