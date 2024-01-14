Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.2 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $203.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.81 and a 12 month high of $211.60.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

