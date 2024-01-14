Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $656,329.50 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,569,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,250,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $765,782.34.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $372,720.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $628,680.17.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $686,367.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.