Citigroup (NYSE:C) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

