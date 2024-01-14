CIBC Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$4.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.25.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$6.23. The firm has a market cap of C$805.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.28.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of C$710.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5674157 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

