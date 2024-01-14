Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $147.27 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

