CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

