Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.23.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CVE opened at C$20.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.94. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.34 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.027972 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Company insiders own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

