Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.63.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.26. Celanese has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

