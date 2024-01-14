Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWST. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of CWST opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.78, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

