Carl A. Merton Acquires 20,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tilray Trading Down 1.6 %

Tilray stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tilray by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 103,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tilray by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 77.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 25.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

