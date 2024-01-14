Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day moving average is $109.21. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

