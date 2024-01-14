Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,795 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

