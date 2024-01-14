Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.92. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

