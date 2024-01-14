Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 46,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 738,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,461,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,902,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

