Brady Family Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

