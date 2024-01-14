BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,675,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.