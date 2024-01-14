BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $981,900.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 147.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 130,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 77,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

