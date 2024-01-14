BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $981,900.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 147.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 130,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 77,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.