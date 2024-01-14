Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a sell rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

