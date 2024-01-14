Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $78,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,018.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $553.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock worth $60,120,750 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

