Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Get Tilray alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Tilray Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Tilray has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,100 shares of company stock worth $148,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 350,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,140,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 270,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.