ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $133.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $146.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

