Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $49,564.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,769 shares of company stock worth $2,301,101 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after buying an additional 14,549,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 597.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 2,688,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

