ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.80.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $117.95 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ArcBest by 1.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ArcBest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

