Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

AM stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 123.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,885 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.