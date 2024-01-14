Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $22.90

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OI shares. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 569,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,270,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in O-I Glass by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,384,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OI opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

