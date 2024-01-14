AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.25.

NYSE:AME opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $165.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

