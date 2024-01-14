American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.85.

NYSE AMT opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

