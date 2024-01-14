Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Chairman Buys $656,985.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $62.86 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

