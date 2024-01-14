Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.