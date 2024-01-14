AerCap (NYSE:AER) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.43.

Shares of AER opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. AerCap has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in AerCap by 123.7% in the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

