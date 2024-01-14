Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 815.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 111,809 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $217,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of L opened at $71.08 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $71.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

