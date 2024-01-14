Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $31,109,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $126.66 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

