Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AYI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $224.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $230.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,987,000 after buying an additional 161,818 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,667,000 after buying an additional 89,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 112.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

