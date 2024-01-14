Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Sells $542,985.00 in Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Rajeev Singh sold 366 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $3,985.74.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Rajeev Singh sold 677 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $6,248.71.

On Friday, November 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 358 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,842.52.

On Monday, November 13th, Rajeev Singh sold 666 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $4,655.34.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 371 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $2,678.62.

Accolade stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,903,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Accolade by 29.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 13.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

