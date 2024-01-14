Absher Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $144.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.24. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

