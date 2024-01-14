8,698 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average of $159.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.
Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.