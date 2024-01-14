3,542 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $44,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.33. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

