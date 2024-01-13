Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,530. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

