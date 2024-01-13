Y.D. More Investments Ltd Reduces Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

TAN stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

